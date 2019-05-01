N.S. municipalities ask public not to flush disposable wipes

Municipal officials in Nova Scotia have a message for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic: don't flush sanitizing and disposable wipes down the toilet.

While some packages say they are biodegradable or flushable, the manager of engineering for the Municipality of the County of Kings said they can cause major problems in sewer systems.

"They really get themselves wrapped around the equipment in our pumping stations," said Scott Quinn. "It can be very difficult to get them out."

People are using a lot more wipes because of COVID-19

Quinn pointed out that if a pumping station does have to be unclogged, then two or three people will have to work on fixing it in close proximity to each other, which is not ideal during the pandemic.

A fun and friendly reminder from our Engineering & Public Works Department! If it isn't toilet paper, pee or poo, don't put it down the loo! Everything else - including various hygiene products and wipes belong in the trash. <a href="https://t.co/qo5Xz37FGB">pic.twitter.com/qo5Xz37FGB</a> —@KingsCountyNS

The Town of Wolfvillle and the Municipality of Clare posted similar advisories on their websites.

Halifax Water issued a warning about wipes to its customers.

"The simple message is the toilet is not a garbage can and should not be treated as such," said spokesperson James Campbell. "We don't want to divert resources for unnecessary, preventable issues at this time."

Halifax Water has 1,400 kilometres of sewer lines, 14 wastewater treatment facilities and 167 wastewater pumping stations.

