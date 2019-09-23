New cavity prevention treatment coming to 129 Nova Scotia schools

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is changing how it protects students' teeth in some elementary schools, reducing the need for a large team of parent volunteers.

It all hinges on a switch to a tooth varnish dental hygienists apply with little brushes.

"The varnish is a very quickly-administered, painted-on-the-teeth product. And we're really excited about the opportunity to free up some time," said Catherine Hebb, director of public health for the authority's western zone.

Students at 129 schools in low income areas receive fluoride treatments to help prevent cavities.

Time-saving treatment

The program used to rely on parent volunteers to deliver a fluoride mouth rinse to classrooms 26 times a year.

Hebb said organizing the volunteers was a big job.

"Our energies went to recruiting, training, orienting and maintaining," she said.

But a shortage of the mouth rinse led health officials to search for a new product.

Hebb said the fluoride varnish is going to save a lot of time.

"Most likely it will be two times a year that we'll be in the classes," she said.

Rollout date unclear

Hebb said the new schedule will open up opportunities for new initiatives for improving students' oral health.

She said her department is studying what that might look like.

It's unclear when the brush-on fluoride treatments will rollout in schools.

In the meantime, Hebb said parents will still have to give consent for students to receive the new fluoride treatments.

