Nova Scotians can now book their flu shot online

Nova Scotians can now book their annual flu shot online as of today, with appointments beginning on Oct. 22.

The province is using the same online portal to book influenza vaccines at pharmacies that it used for COVID-19 shots.

Residents can also call 1-833-797-7772 to book an appointment.

Those who wish to receive a flu shot from a family doctor, nurse practitioner or family practice nurse can do so by calling the clinic directly.

The flu vaccine is available to all Nova Scotians over the age of six months.

Public Health advises all residents to get the shot, especially those at risk of developing complications from influenza, as well as those who care for them. Those with a higher risk include adults over 65, children six months to five years old, those who are pregnant, people in crowded living situations, residents of long-term care facilities and people with chronic illness.

People who are five years old and older can receive the flu shot before, after or at the same time as a COVID-19 shot.

Children aged six months to four years must have at least a 14-day gap between receiving an influenza shot and a COVID-19 vaccine.

Flu season usually begins in late December or early January, but the Health Department says there have already been a few influenza cases in the province.

