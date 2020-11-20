Flu-shot logistics slow effort to vaccinate half of Nova Scotians

The flu shot is proving to be hard to find as some pharmacies and doctors in Nova Scotia are running short.

Those administering the vaccine believe the problem is around health-care providers getting the shot, rather than a shortage.

Brandon Toner is a pharmacy manager with the Medicine Shoppe in Cape Breton. He said many pharmacies are waiting for more doses to be distributed. He said the main concern is the inconsistencies on when supply is coming in.

"The challenge is that I have been hardly able to maintain the pace of it," Toner said.

Without knowing when supply might arrive, Toner has changed how he talks to the public.

"Active promotion has really been on the backburner this year because the supply has been unreliable," he said. "I think there's so much more we can do if we have confidence in supply."

High-risk people first

The president of Doctors Nova Scotia said physicians around the province are also struggling to get flu vaccines this year.

Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie said she has heard public concern about accessing the vaccine. She said they're prioritizing protecting high-risk groups of people.

"A lot of doctors did some really innovative things to try and target their populations and get people into the flu shots as soon as it was available," she said.

MacQuarrie said physicians are focused on trying to take care of vulnerable populations.

Nova Scotia hopes to have half the population vaccinated against flu in the coming weeks. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via the Associated Press)

Both Toner and MacQuarrie said widespread efforts to contain COVID-19 could also help contain the flu.

"If we can get good immunization rates with the influenza match, with the COVID practices that are going on now, we could actually have a pretty good influenza season," Toner said.

Nova Scotia's Health Minister, Leo Glavine, said the department is looking at ways to close gaps around where the vaccine is distributed.

Glavine said there might be pockets of the province where there is a shortage, but he does not believe there is concern over everyone getting vaccinated.

More doses coming

He said they're talking to doctors and pharmacists.

"Dr. Strang has already committed Public Health to take a look at the current distribution model and see if those gaps that exist can be smoothed out," Glavine said.

On top of this, Glavine said a "significant number" of doses have been ordered and should be delivered to the province within the next few weeks.

The Health Department said the vaccine is no good to anyone if it remains in storage.

Glavine said they hope to have half the population vaccinated against flu before flu season kicks into high gear in a few weeks.

