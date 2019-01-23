Weaker flu strain sends fewer Nova Scotians to hospital

There are far fewer people being hospitalized with the flu this year in Nova Scotia, compared to last year, according to the province's chief medical officer of health.

"We're seeing lots of flu-like illness, but the severity, if it is influenza, is much lower than last year," said Dr. Robert Strang.

Fewer people have needed to be taken to the intensive care unit this year as well and only one adult has died of influenza in Nova Scotia, Strang said. So far no children have died as a result of the flu.

That's a big improvement compared to last year, which saw multiple people die in connection with the flu, Strang said.

Strang said the improvement this year has to do with the weaker strain of influenza that's making the rounds.

"We have an H1N1 strain this year which produces more illness but less severity, especially in young people as opposed to the H3N2 strain we had last year."

Strang is the chief medical officer of health in Nova Scotia. (CBC)

So far Strang doesn't have any data on how many people in the province have been vaccinated. That information usually gets compiled later in the flu season, he said.

But the majority of the province's supply of 420,000 doses of flu vaccine has been distributed to pharmacies and doctors' offices.

Strang said parents should make it a priority to vaccinate young children, especially those who never before gotten the flu vaccine.

People who have a chronic illness or are elderly are especially vulnerable to influenza and should try and get vaccinated as soon as possible, said Strang.

"We would encourage those folks if they haven't had a vaccine and they're in one of the high risk groups to talk to their family doctor or call around and find a pharmacy that might have the vaccine available."