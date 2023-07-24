Nova Scotians seek answers on what flooding damage is covered by their insurance

It was only when the frequent bursts of lightning started that Jessica Hill got a glimpse of the devastation that torrential rains were inflicting on the property she and her husband own, throwing their plans to soon open a business into disarray.

Hill and her husband, Allan, moved to the province from Ontario a year ago. They bought land next to the Herbert River in Scotch Village, Hants County, which they planned to use as a small-scale farm, yoga retreat and private campground.

The lighting started at around 12 a.m. AT on Saturday, Jessica Hill recalled.

"Every time the lightning flashes, we just see river and we just see water, no longer do we see our property," she told CBC Radio's Maritime Connection on Sunday.

Within hours, it was clear the gardens were submerged in water, as well as the deck that would soon house a yoga studio. Picnic tables, a kayak, a paddleboard and their yoga dome had been washed away.

Some of the damage to the Hills' crops from last weekend's rains. (Submitted by Jessica Hill)

"Everything just floated down the Herbert River," said Jessica Hill.

The couple contacted their insurance company Saturday, but it's unclear what will be covered. They've also started a crowdfunding campaign to help them rebuild.

The Hills aren't the only Nova Scotians wondering if their property insurance will cover the destruction wrought by the weekend's devastating floods.

Lori MacLeod-Doyle of Lower Sackville, N.S., had about 70 centimetres of flooding in her basement, destroying boxes that contained paperwork and photo albums of her late husband and her father.

"I hate to joke about it at this stage of the game, but what else can you do? I've been saying for weeks and weeks now that I really need to purge the basement," she told CBC News Network on Monday.

MacLeod-Doyle said she called her insurance company Friday evening, and then the restoration company that she was told was handling her file. But they had no record of it.

The Hills' plan for a business included a yoga studio that would be housed on the deck shown in this photo. (Submitted by Jessica Hill)

"At that point, I kind of lost it and, you know, broke down a little bit," she said.

Her insurance broker was able to sort that out, but she's frustrated by conflicting messaging she's getting, MacLeod-Doyle said.

"Here we are three days later, almost, and still no answers as to what I should be doing, what I shouldn't be doing," said MacLeod-Doyle. "I've been told to get rid of as much stuff out of the basement as possible by some people, and then other people have said don't touch anything. I really don't know what to do."

Some parts of Nova Scotia received more than 250 millimetres of rainfall by 10 a.m. AT on Sunday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Jennifer MacLeod, the president of the Insurance Brokers Association of Nova Scotia, encourages people photograph the damage, make sure everything is well documented and then begin mitigating further damage.

If it's possible to remove the water, do that, she said. If there are possessions that are unsalvageable, get them out of the house.

"You don't want to create a health hazard for your family," said MacLeod.

For brokers, she called it an unprecedented year, beginning with post-tropical storm Fiona last fall, this spring's wildfires and now the floods.

"Everything that our clients experience, we experience," said MacLeod, noting one insurance broker she knows was busy removing water from her home over the weekend while fielding calls from clients making claims.

4 types of flooding coverage

MacLeod said there are four key areas of insurance coverage as it relates to flooding:

Sewer backup — damage caused by sewers and drains backing up.

Overland flooding — freshwater entering a property.

Above groundwater — water coming in through the roof and walls or through leaks.

Groundwater — water entering through a home's foundation.

MacLeod said that, generally speaking, these four forms of coverage exist as endorsements, or modifications, that aren't included in a basic insurance policy.

"This is why we urge people to always review your policy and specifically speak about the endorsements that are available to provide enhanced protection," she said.

It's unclear whether the province will provide financial support to affected residents.

The top of a service truck is seen abandoned in floodwater, following torrential rains in Halifax on Saturday. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

The website that houses emergency updates and supports did not mention financial assistance, as of Monday evening.

In a statement, the province said it's focusing on repairing damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible.

"Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted," it said."We are monitoring impacts to determine what support may be needed. Any updates will be communicated publicly."

