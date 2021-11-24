Flooding prompts state of emergency, road closures across eastern N.S.

The province's emergency management office declared a state of emergency for Inverness and Victoria counties after heavy rainfall washed out roads.

Many roads are flooded and impassable in Nova Scotia's northeastern counties and across Cape Breton Island.

EMO is asking people in Inverness and Victoria counties to stay off the roads.

People in Ingonish are reporting they are essentially cut off because the only roads leading into and out of the community are impassable. The flooding there has cut off some from being able to reach the hospital in the case of an emergency.

Parks Canada has closed the section of the Cabot Trail from Neils Harbour to Ingonish in Cape Breton Highlands National Park because of flooding.

Officials say they will assess the damage at daybreak.

Power outages persist Wednesday morning with about 3,000 customers left without service.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all of today's crossings between Cape Breton and Newfoundland.

MORE TOP STORIES