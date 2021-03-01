Skip to Main Content
Flooded with visitors, N.S. takes vaccine booking webpage offline

On the first day all Nova Scotians aged 80 and up could book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the province's booking webpage struggled to keep up with high traffic and had to be disabled.

48,000 Nova Scotians are now eligible to book shots, but for now they can only do so by phone

CBC News ·
The website for booking COVID-19 vaccinations opened to 48,000 Nova Scotians aged 80 and up on Monday morning. (Robert Short/CBC)

The Department of Health and Wellness first posted about "technical issues" with the booking portal on Twitter shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

There is a phone-in booking option, but the department cautioned that call volumes are high and callers would need to be patient.

About two hours later, the province gave an update on Twitter saying the booking page had been disabled as a precautionary measure. There have not been any updates since.

About 48,000 Nova Scotians are at least 80 years old, qualifying them for the first round of community clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A prototype clinic ran for four days last week at the IWK Health Centre, where a randomly selected group of about 500 people, 80 and up, living within 100 kilometres of the hospital received their first doses of the vaccine.

As vaccination opportunities open up to the rest of the 80-plus population, three more clinics are opening at staggered dates around the province:  

  • Monday, March 8: Halifax, New Minas, Sydney and Truro.
  • Monday, March 15: Antigonish, Halifax and Yarmouth.
  • Monday, March 22: Amherst, Bridgewater and Dartmouth.
The landing page for novascotia.ca/vaccination on Monday morning. (Nova Scotia Health)

While the website is down, people can still book by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

The website is run by CANimmunize, which has a contract with the province for appointment booking, patient screening and activity tracking at immunization clinics. CANimmunize is also providing Nova Scotia with software for digital vaccination records that will be available through a smartphone app. 

