Flooded with visitors, N.S. takes vaccine booking webpage offline

On the first day all Nova Scotians aged 80 and up could book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the province's booking webpage struggled to keep up with high traffic and had to be disabled.

The Department of Health and Wellness first posted about "technical issues" with the booking portal on Twitter shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

There have been technical issues with the launch of the booking portal for vaccination. We are working on a solution. People can still book by phone at 1-833-797-7772. Call volumes are high. We ask for your patience as we resolve the issues. —@nshealth

There is a phone-in booking option, but the department cautioned that call volumes are high and callers would need to be patient.

About two hours later, the province gave an update on Twitter saying the booking page had been disabled as a precautionary measure. There have not been any updates since.

Update: CanImmunize alerted us to extremely high traffic on the vaccination booking site. They are investigating the cause of the slow down. As a precaution, the site has been disabled. Once it is back online, we will advise Nova Scotians through government social media channels. —@nshealth

About 48,000 Nova Scotians are at least 80 years old, qualifying them for the first round of community clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A prototype clinic ran for four days last week at the IWK Health Centre, where a randomly selected group of about 500 people, 80 and up, living within 100 kilometres of the hospital received their first doses of the vaccine.

As vaccination opportunities open up to the rest of the 80-plus population, three more clinics are opening at staggered dates around the province:

Monday, March 8: Halifax, New Minas, Sydney and Truro.

Monday, March 15: Antigonish, Halifax and Yarmouth.

Monday, March 22: Amherst, Bridgewater and Dartmouth.

The landing page for novascotia.ca/vaccination on Monday morning. (Nova Scotia Health)

While the website is down, people can still book by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

The website is run by CANimmunize, which has a contract with the province for appointment booking, patient screening and activity tracking at immunization clinics. CANimmunize is also providing Nova Scotia with software for digital vaccination records that will be available through a smartphone app.

