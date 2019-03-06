Cleanup continues at 2 flooded Nova Scotia hospital buildings

A week after flooding forced the evacuation of two hospital buildings in the province, the Nova Scotia Health Authority says things are mostly returning to normal.

Last Thursday, frozen water pipes on the roof of Building C at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital burst, sending water down through all five floors of the building.

Most of the building is back in service while remediation work continues. Some appointments have had to be moved to other buildings in the hospital while the cleanup is underway.

The other flood occurred at the Centre for Clinical Research on University Avenue in Halifax. No patients were affected by the flood, but staff had to work from home for a couple of days while cleanup continued.

According to a spokesperson for the health authority, the building is back in operation, although the carpet in one boardroom has to be replaced and the walls in another room have had to be opened up to allow for drying.

Maintenance crews from the health authority are inspecting all building roof-top units to ensure there is sufficient heat to prevent the pipes from freezing. The inspections include making sure all vents and doors are fully operational.

