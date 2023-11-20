'A kick in the teeth': Flood-damaged Bedford businesses say disaster relief falls short

Two Bedford businesses that suffered major flood damage in July want to see changes to the provincial relief program that was announced in response to the disaster, after discovering it won't cover their costliest repairs.

Resto Urban Dining and Choice Health Centre have faced months of restoration work. Both are located on the Bedford Highway next to the Sackville River, which overflowed after as much as 250 millimetres of rain fell on the area on July 21 and 22.

The provincial government's financial-assistance program for the floods covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses for residents, municipalities, non-profit organizations and small businesses.

"It's something that we were definitely relying on," said Ryan Hayes, the co-owner and chef at Resto Urban Dining, adding he could not get insurance because his restaurant is located on a flood plain.

It re-opened on Nov. 16 after undergoing an overhaul of the electrical system along with other significant repairs.

People stand on a hill surveying cars abandoned in floodwater in a mall parking lot following historic rainfall in Halifax on July 22. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Resto Urban Dining submitted an application for $106, 216. Hayes said he recently received a response saying that about $9,100 would be covered.

"It was definitely a kick in the teeth," he said.

The owner of Choice Health Centre, chiropractor Nick Stryniak is equally discouraged after submitting an application for repairs of $195,000 and being told the program would cover around $40,000.

"They're treating it like an insurance claim when I thought the whole idea was to help us," Stryniak said.

Like Hayes, his lease stipulates that as a tenant he is responsible for building repairs.

Both businesses say their landlord, Universal Realty Group, has helped with repair costs on the understanding those will be paid back.

That is what they are asking for help with, pointing out that the funding they have been approved for is to replace damaged equipment — but that accounts for a small part of their repair bills.

"The program as it's designed now is insufficient to support small businesses," Stryniak said, adding by far his biggest costs have been to replace things like flooring, insulation and baseboards.

"I really hope they will find a way to augment the program."

Bedford MLA weighs in

The MLA for Bedford Basin, Kelly Regan, said she is in contact with both businesses and will push for changes to the program.

The province's response to the flood event has been disappointing, she said.

"The businesses along Bedford Highway, they're being asked to absorb, in some cases, lots of losses," Regan said. "I'll be reaching out to the department of emergency measures."

The provincial Emergency Management Office said in a statement that the eligibility requirements of the financial assistance program are determined by Ottawa.

"We've confirmed with the federal government that the property must be owned by the claimant in order for them to receive compensation under the Disaster Financial Assistance Program," it said.

Both Resto Urban Dining and Choice Health Centre are considering appealing the decisions they received under the program, which closed on Oct 31.

"This will take us years, if not a decade, to dig out of," Stryniak said.

Public Safety Canada and Universal Realty Group did not respond to requests for comment.

