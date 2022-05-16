Birth plans altered after flood at Truro hospital

Patients who are in labour or are expecting to give birth in the coming days at Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., will be diverted to Halifax or New Glasgow after a flood early Monday morning.

The flood was in the Truro hospital's medical device reprocessing department — an area that sterilizes surgical instruments used in all surgeries performed at the health centre.

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia Health said the flood was caused by a break in the hospital's chilled water system. There was a leak in the ceiling.

In a news release, the hospital said pregnant patients who believe they're in labour over the next 48 hours will be assessed and diverted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax or Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow.

Those expecting to deliver in the coming days will be contacted by someone from the hospital's maternity team to figure out an alternative birth plan.

An obstetrician and nursing staff will be at the health centre for unplanned and emergency deliveries. Prenatal care will continue as usual at the hospital.

The extent of the water damage is being assessed.

Elective surgeries and some diagnostic imaging procedures planned for Monday have been postponed and patients are being contacted to rebook.

Emergency surgeries are still on at the hospital.

