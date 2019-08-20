Floatplane crashes into New Germany Lake

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with injuries after a floatplane crashed into a lake in New Germany, N.S., on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, an early investigation indicates the plane was attempting to land when it clipped power lines and then crashed.

The New Germany Fire Department received a 911 call around 4:54 p.m. about the incident on New Germany Lake.

"There were four people from the public who had gone out into the lake to help the two in the plane, so we inflated our rescue boat and sent crews out with backboards to transport them to shore to EHS," said fire Chief Blair Lantz.

"And in the meantime, a Lifeflight helicopter was called in to transport one of the patients."

Lantz said the power lines run aross the lake, and the crash caused a temporary outage.

He said the woman suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital. The man, who had cuts and bruises and a possible head injury, was taken to hospital by helicopter as a precaution, he said.

Lantz said the Northfield and Bridgewater fire departments also responded to the crash with rescue boats.

Military aircraft, a Hercules and a Cormorant from Greenwood, N.S., circled around the site, but left after the fire department took over the scene.

According to the New Germany Fire Department, RCMP have taken over the investigation.

