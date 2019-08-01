Floating wheelchairs making N.S. beaches more 'welcoming'
When it's this hot, sometimes the only way to beat the heat is to hit the beach. That may not be possible for everyone, but floating wheelchairs are changing that. They're popping up at more Nova Scotia beaches.
