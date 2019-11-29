Widespread power outages force some schools to close

Power outages continue across parts of Nova Scotia for a second day and have forced some schools in the province to close.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, about 16,000 power customers were without power from New Ross to Cape Breton after heavy, wet snow blanketed much of the province on Thursday.

Abandoned vehicles from the storm Thursday night were still on the side of roads across the Halifax region Friday morning.

The fallout from Thursday's storm continues to wreak havoc on flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Friday morning with about a dozen flights cancelled or delayed. People are urged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The following schools were closed Friday due to power outages in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education:

Cavalier Drive Elementary

Halifax West High

Hammonds Plains Consolidated

Holland Road Elementary

Millwood Elementary

Musquodoboit Rural High

Musquodoboit Valley Education Centre

Oldfield Consolidated

O'Connell Drive Elementary

For a full list of all school closures and other cancellations this morning, check out the updated list at Storm Centre.

