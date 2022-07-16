Man, 52, dies in motorcycle crash in Wellington
Police are investigating a fatal collision Friday on Highway in Wellington, N.S., that left one man dead.
Police called to Highway 2 after 7 p.m. Friday
Halifax District RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Friday on Highway 2 in Wellington.
Police responded to a call on Friday evening that a motorcycle had left the road and ended up in a ditch.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man from Fletchers Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed but has since reopened. Police are investigating the crash.
MORE TOP STORIES