Halifax cookbook celebrates local chefs and their food

A cookbook is celebrating Halifax's diverse food scene by sharing recipes from local chefs, whether they grew up on the the East Coast or recently immigrated to Canada.

Flavours of Halifax and Road Trips was published by MacIntyre Purcell Publishing Inc. in September, featuring local chefs and restaurants such as Vines Pasta Grill, Lot Six and Chef Abod Cafe & Catering.

"I really enjoyed talking to the chefs, what motivates them and where they get their inspiration. I learned a lot about food around the world because of that," said author Tom Mason.

Popular food in Halifax

Mason loves to cook and was involved in the restaurant business for seven years before becoming a writer, so when the publishing company called with the gig he immediately accepted.

"We have our own flavours. Certainly the Mi'kmaq people created a cuisine, and there's a lot of dishes in Nova Scotia that go back centuries," said Mason.

"But a lot of the food that people find most popular have come from other places. The donair is probably the best example of that."

The book features around 50 recipes loved and embraced by Nova Scotians.

Bringing cultural food traditions

Three of the recipes are from chef Abdul Kader Sadieh, owner of Chef Abod Cafe and Catering. The Syrian immigrant has been sharing his love for Middle Eastern food for the last eight years.

"I want people to know more about Middle Eastern food, what I do and my story," said Sadieh.

In the book, he shares the story of how he became a chef. He learned cooking from his father when he was nine years old in Syria and kept learning through his formative years.

Overcoming challenges

Three of the recipes in the book are from chef Abdul Kader Sadieh, owner of Chef Abod Cafe and Catering. (Chef Abod & Catering)

He also worked as a chef in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia before coming to Canada.

"At first it was so hard because they weren't used to the flavours, so I tried to encourage them to taste the food without paying," said Sadieh.

"But now they got so used to it, it makes them happy and now they're tasting all kind of flavours from Yemen or Jordan."

The cookbooks can be bought online from MacIntyre Purcell Publishing Inc. and local bookshops.

"I hope people will realize that they don't have to go other places to find really great food," Mason said. "We certainly have our own cuisine and we should be proud of that."