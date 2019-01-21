Flash freeze warning for parts of Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has several counties in northern Nova Scotia under a flash freeze warning and is cautioning dropping temperatures will cause icy road conditions.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says though other areas are not included in the Environment Canada flash freeze warnings, all of mainland Nova Scotia will see a rapid drop in temperatures below zero, freezing roads and causing a slippery morning commute.

The freezing temperatures over the last few weeks have kept the ground frozen, even as temperatures climbed into the plus double digits on Sunday, resulting in flooding in some areas.

The Halifax area received about five centimetres of snow on Sunday, which changed over to rain. More than 50 millimetres of rainfall was measured.

Heavy rainfall over frozen ground caused flooding which closed the Barrington Street off ramp of the MacKay Bridge Monday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Temperatures are expected to drop once again on Monday before many surfaces will have a chance to dry. Temperatures were already creeping below zero in southwestern Nova Scotia before 7 a.m. on Monday.

"These conditions will likely produce very slippery conditions on many surfaces," said the national weather service in a statement.

Workers starting to assess canopy damage at Irving gas station on George Street, Sydney, following wind/rain storm. <a href="https://t.co/pdX9GQtlsI">pic.twitter.com/pdX9GQtlsI</a> —@tomayers2262

Flash freeze warnings are in place for the following counties:

Antigonish County

Colchester County north and Cobequid Bay

Cumberland County

Inverness County

Pictou County

Victoria County

The expected sudden temperature drop prompted the South Shore Regional Centre for Education to cancel classes on Monday. Many regional centres for education warned buses would be travelling on paved roads only on Monday.

Several flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport and J.A. Douglas McCurdy Airport in Sydney were cancelled or delayed Monday morning.

The weather also forced Marine Atlantic to delay morning crossings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland until Moinday evening.

Southwest Nova Scotia, the Annapolis Valley and Halifax counties are under a special weather statement on Monday with higher than normal water levels and rough pounding surf expected near the coast.

Temperatures were already creeping below zero in southwestern Nova Scotia before 7 a.m. on Monday. (Sara Calnek/CBC)

Environment Canada says to expect minor flooding from Ship Harbour west to Yarmouth. For the southern Bay of Fundy, from Cape Split west to Digby County, higher than normal water levels are expected near noon today.

Guysborough, Richmond, Inverness County south of Mabou, Cape Breton County and Victoria County are still under a rainfall warning with heavy rain over the Cape Breton area this afternoon.

The temperature fluctuated wildly over eastern Canada on Sunday with temperatures as low as -42 degrees in Fontages, Que., to as high as plus 12 degrees in Greenwood, N.S., according to Environment Canada.