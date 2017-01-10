Fixing cracks in CH-148 Cylones requires different strategies

The Royal Canadian Air Force says different repair strategies will be required for each CH-148 Cyclone helicopter found with cracks in it.

"The location of the cracks on the tail structure are unique for each aircraft, although they are on the aircraft's frame and no cracking was found on the tail hinge or its components," the air force said in a news release on Wednesday.

Cracks were discovered in late November during a routine maintenance inspection. Of the fleet, 19 out of 23 aircraft were found to have cracks.

The air force said its engineering and technical experts are working closely with Sikorsky, the manufacturer, to restore the fleet to serviceability.

So far, repairs to one of the tail cracks on one of the helicopters has been completed. The air force said it will attempt to provide more updates on the repair progress when possible.

The CH-148 Cyclone is Canada's main ship-borne maritime helicopter, providing support to the navy.

