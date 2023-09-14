5 Nova Scotia players declare eligibility for PWHL draft

Five Nova Scotia players are on the eligibility list for the Professional Women's Hockey League inaugural draft, scheduled for next week in Toronto.

Nearly 270 players in total have declared their eligibility for the PWHL, which will begin its first season in January with six teams playing a 24-game regular season schedule.

That long list includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams, some European players and players who have played in the two leagues that merged to become the PWHL.

The Nova Scotian contingent includes former Canadian women's Olympic team member Jill Saulnier of Halifax. Saulnier played for Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she scored a goal and an assist in the tournament.

Saulnier did not play in the 2022 Olympics but is attending a national women's team camp with Hockey Canada this week.

Carly Jackson won the Isobel Cup last year when she played for the Toronto Six, of the Premier Hockey Federation. (Lori Bolliger Photography)

There is also Carly Jackson, the 26-year-old goaltender from Amherst who played last season with the Toronto Six of the Premier Hockey Federation, the team that won the Isobel Cup.

"I'm pretty eager for the draft and I feel we are all at the point where we are just waiting to see what happens," said Jackson, who played college hockey at the University of Maine. "It's a pretty exciting time in the hockey world and I'm really looking forward to Monday."

Over the last couple of weeks Jackson has been practising with the Amherst Ramblers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. She'll also be helping coach the Mount Allison University women's team before she leaves for the start of her season.

'A historic moment for women's hockey'

Allie Munroe is another 26-year-old who played in the same league. The defenceman from Yarmouth played two seasons for the Connecticut Whale after playing two seasons of pro hockey in a Swedish women's league.

"It's going to be a historic moment for women's hockey and women's sports," said Munroe, who played four seasons at Syracuse University in upstate New York. "Obviously I'm a little nervous about it but it's all good and I'm really honoured to be able to be a part of it all."

Terra Lanteigne of Hatchet Lake and Savannah Newton of Middle Sackville have also declared for the 15-round draft, which will see 90 players selected.

Blayre Turnbull celebrates a Team Canada goal. (Jason Kryk/Canadian Press)

Stellarton's Blayre Turnbull has already secured a spot with the Toronto franchise. She was one of 18 players signed by the league's six teams. Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, New York and Minnesota all signed three players.

Two of the league's six head coaches are also from Nova Scotia.

New Glasgow native Kori Cheverie was recently named the head coach of the new Montreal franchise in the PWHL. (Hockey Canada)

Kori Cheverie of New Glasgow will coach the Montreal franchise. The 36-year-old became the first woman from the province to be invited to serve as a coach with an NHL team. She was recently invited to the Pittsburgh Penguins development camp as a guest coach.

Troy Ryan of Halifax, the coach of Canada's national women's team, has been named the coach of the Toronto team.

Another player with a Nova Scotia connection who could be drafted is Lauren MacInnis. She was born and raised in St. Louis and is the daughter of hockey hall of famer Al MacInnis of Port Hood. She played college hockey at Northeastern University in Boston and played in Europe last season.

