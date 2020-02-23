Five sent to hospital after crash in Lunenburg County

Five people were transported to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Middlewood, N.S., Saturday evening.

In a release, Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Const. Steeve Plamondon said officers in Bridgewater responded to the collision at the intersection of Camperdown School Road and Highway 103 at 5:09 p.m.

He said the initial investigation determined a car was travelling eastbound on Highway 103 when another car failed to yield, crossed the centre line, and entered the path of the eastbound car.

He said the driver and passenger of the first car and the driver and two passengers of the second were injured.

Four people were taken to hospital by EHS and one person was airlifted to hospital.

Highway 103 was closed for about one hour after the collision.

