5 people displaced after early-morning house fire in Bridgewater
Five people, including four adults and one child, have been forced out of their home following an early-morning house fire in Bridgewater, N.S.
No one was injured in the two-storey home
Five people, including four adults and one child, have been forced out of their home following an early-morning house fire in Bridgewater, N.S.
The Canadian Red Cross said the fire started shortly after midnight Saturday in the two-storey house on St. Phillips Street.
The family is being provided emergency lodging and essentials.
No one was injured in the fire.
MORE TOP STORIES