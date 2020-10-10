Skip to Main Content
5 people displaced after early-morning house fire in Bridgewater
Nova Scotia·New

5 people displaced after early-morning house fire in Bridgewater

Five people, including four adults and one child, have been forced out of their home following an early-morning house fire in Bridgewater, N.S.

No one was injured in the two-storey home

CBC News ·

Five people, including four adults and one child, have been forced out of their home following an early-morning house fire in Bridgewater, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire started shortly after midnight Saturday in the two-storey house on St. Phillips Street.

The family is being provided emergency lodging and essentials.

No one was injured in the fire.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now