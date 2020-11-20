5 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, province to provide update on Friday

The Nova Scotia government will be holding an update on Friday afternoon on COVID-19, as five more cases were identified in the province.

The new cases are all in the central zone. One was a close contact of an Auburn Drive High School case, while another is connected to a previously reported case.

Three cases are under investigation. There are currently 28 active cases in Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will be live streamed starting at 1:30 p.m.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang are shown at a previous news conference. There will be a COVID-19 update for the province at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Nine new exposure warnings for the Halifax area were issued on Thursday evening.

As well, Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour is closed on Friday after a new case of COVID-19 was announced Thursday. It is the second case identified at the school.

The active exposure sites in the greater Halifax area are listed here.

There were 1,384 tests completed in Nova Scotia labs on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,160 confirmed cases and 65 deaths related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 32.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases on Wednesday. The province has nine active cases.

P.E.I. last reported one new case Nov. 11. The province has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES