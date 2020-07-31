Five Islands man arrested on sexual assault, child pornography charges

A 50-year-old man from Five Islands, N.S., has been arrested on historical sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Police say investigators were directed to the man's residence after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre on June 8.

The RCMP's provincial internet child exploitation unit searched the man's home on Thursday, along with officers from the digital forensic services unit, Cumberland County street crime enforcement unit and Cumberland District RCMP.

The man was arrested without incident.

He is facing charges of possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

The man is also charged in relation to a historical sexual assault on a child. That investigation began in 2019 when it was reported to police, according to the news release.

He remains in custody until his next court appearance on Aug. 4.

