RCMP investigate after fishing boat sinks at Saulnierville wharf

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a fishing boat sank at the Saulnierville wharf.

Police responded to a call around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The boat had been tied up at the Saulnierville wharf since Friday at approximately 5 p.m., according to a news release.

No one was on board at the time of the sinking, and no injuries have been reported. Police say no other property was damaged.

Mike Sack, the chief of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, confirmed through a media spokesperson that the boat belongs to a community member. Sack said there is no evidence of foul play.

The cause of the sinking is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

