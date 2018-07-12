4 abandon sinking fishing boat off Chéticamp, N.S.

Skip to Main Content
Four people aboard a fishing boat off Chéticamp, N.S., have abandoned ship and are awaiting rescue, Joint Task Force Atlantic confirmed via Twitter on Thursday.

Four people aboard a fishing boat off Chéticamp, N.S., have abandoned ship and are awaiting rescue in a life-raft, Joint Task Force Atlantic confirmed via Twitter on Thursday. 

JTFA said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax is responding as are Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Forces and search and rescue crews. 

Few other details have been released.

More to come. 

