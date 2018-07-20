Hope dwindles after man falls off fishing boat southeast of Halifax

A helicopter, plane, coast guard vessels and several fishing boats are searching for a man who fell overboard about 65 kilometres southeast of Halifax on Thursday night.

The man was on a fishing boat with four other people when he fell into the water around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, said Maj. Amber Bineau of Joint Task Force Atlantic, one of six regional joint task forces of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The man's name and age have not been released, but Bineau said the man's family has been contacted.

It's not clear how the man fell into the water.

The call for help went out as soon as the others onboard realized the man was missing.

Search ongoing for more than 12 hours

Searchers have been on the scene since last night, but fog in the area made it hard to see. So far there has been no sign of the man.

Hopes of finding him alive are starting to dwindle.

"When you've searched the area for that long and with the science that goes into survivability rates, and what we've been able to accomplish in that search area, you know the call will be made to reduce the search and certainly the Joint Rescue and Co-ordination Centre is in contact with the next of kin in this case," said Bineau.

The rescue co-ordination centre has not said when it might begin to reduce its search effort.

