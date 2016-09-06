Fish plant workers in N.S. relieved to be included in CERB program

Some seasonal fishery workers on Nova Scotia's South Shore are breathing a sigh of relief after hearing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announce Wednesday they will be included in the federal government's emergency benefit program.

"I'm excited. I'm encouraged. Just having seasonal workers thought of, mentioned, that there's somebody out there actually thinking of us," said Thelma MacIntosh, a fish plant worker from Jordan Falls in Shelburne County.

She and another seasonal fisheries worker, Mandy Symonds, have been contacting politicians of all stripes in an effort to get seasonal workers included in the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB).

They started a Facebook page called Southern Nova Scotia Seasonal Workers Alliance to unite seasonal workers and try to answer their questions and hear their concerns.

The program offers about $2,000 a month for up to 16 weeks. It was designed for people who had lost their sources of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, either because they'd lost their jobs or had stay home to care for dependents, or to self-isolate.

Before the prime minister's announcement, MacIntosh said some workers who wanted to apply for CERB couldn't because of program rules that dictated they must not have worked for 14 consecutive days and would not work in the subsequent 28 days.

Many seasonal workers remain employed, but only for a few hours a week on alternate weeks, which had disqualified them from the program.

Others, who simply wanted to file their hours as part of employment insurance, were automatically placed in CERB and sent money, which they worried they weren't qualified for and would have to repay.

MacIntosh, one of 197 seasonal workers who process lobster and scallops at Pierce Fisheries Ltd. in Lockeport, said there was no way to opt out.

Danny Cavanagh is the president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour. (CBC)

Now, she is hopeful. So is Danny Cavanaugh, president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour.

"It sounds good, although we don't have 100 per cent of the details of exactly what it means," Cavanaugh said. He added that "the premise of what the PM announced is great for a lot of people who potentially were going to fall through the cracks and that's been corrected, so that's a good sign and that's a good thing."

He pointed out it will put more money in people's pockets, which in turn will support businesses in those communities.

Trudeau announced the government was relaxing CERB criteria to include not only seasonal workers but people who earn $1,000 or less a month and those who have run out of employment insurance as of Jan. 1.

He also announced a wage boost to essential workers who make less than $2,500 a month.

