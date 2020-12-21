RCMP investigating arson of fishing boat in Eastern Passage

Nova Scotia RCMP say a fishing boat was intentionally set on fire in the middle of last week's snowstorm, and they're looking for tips.

In a news release Monday, police said the fire was set early on the morning of Dec. 18 at Fisherman's Cove in Eastern Passage.

Video surveillance footage, released by the RCMP, shows two people walking across the wharf just after midnight, one of whom appears to be carrying what appears to be a jerrycan. The boat is not in frame, and one of the pair disappears from view for about 90 seconds, while the other stands just at the edge of the frame. After a bright flash, the pair run away.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said an RCMP officer found the boat ablaze while on patrol, and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency put it out. No one was on the boat at the time.

Croteau said the boat was "damaged extensively." As of Monday afternoon it was still at the wharf, but she said it would be removed soon.

Anyone wanting to share information with police can contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

MORE TOP STORIES