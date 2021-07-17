Fisherman reported missing in Sheet Harbour found safe

A 71-year-old man who was reported missing after going fishing on Grand Lake in Sheet Harbour, N.S., has been found safe.

The RCMP say the man from Dartmouth went fishing on the lake on Wednesday and was a long way from shore when his boat stalled. It then overturned while he was in the process of trying to restart the engine.

The man, who was wearing a life-jacket, was injured when the boat overturned, but managed to get back in the boat. He lost an oar, his boots and a cell phone in the process.

The boat eventually drifted to shore, where the injured man pulled it ashore and found shelter.

Police were contacted just after midnight on Thursday when the man did not return from his trip.

An overnight search yielded no results.

Sheet Harbour Ground Search and Rescue and a helicopter from the Department of Land and Forestry resumed the search in daylight on Thursday.

Crews onboard the helicopter located the man on the shore at the north end of Grand Lake around 3 p.m.

The man was taken from the area by helicopter, treated by emergency services and reunited with his family.

