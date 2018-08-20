Fisheries officers seize 100 crates of lobster from seafood distributor

Inspectors with the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans seized more than $50,000 worth of lobster from a seafood distributor in New Edinburgh, N.S., earlier this month.

The department says fisheries officers from the Meteghan detachment inspected the fish distribution facility on Aug. 9 and seized more than 100 crates of lobster.

A spokesperson for the department said the officers believed the lobsters were caught and retained under an Indigenous food, social and ceremonial fisheries licence.

"The lobsters were seized based on the belief that they were purchased and sold without authorization, in violation of the fisheries general regulations," wrote Debbie Buott-Matheson in an email.

"At this time, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard has not authorized the sale of FSC-harvested fish."

The department wouldn't identify the business since the matter is now under investigation.

