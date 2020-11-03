Skip to Main Content
First snowfall in Halifax causes commuter chaos
The Macdonald Bridge in Halifax was fully closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon as police responded to a multiple-vehicle collision.

The first snowfall of the year led to heavy congestion, delayed transit, and a bridge closure in Halifax on Tuesday afternoon. (Olivier Lefebvre/Radio-Canada)

The first snowfall of the year happens, well, every year.

But even though it's inevitable, many drivers are still caught off guard.

There were several multiple-vehicle collisions across Halifax on Tuesday afternoon as motorists manoeuvred slick roads, including one that had the Macdonald Bridge closed in both directions.

Halifax Regional Police tweeted they were on scene of a multiple-vehicle collision on the bridge at 3:30 p.m., but no one was injured. The bridge reopened just before 6 p.m. with heavy traffic in both directions.

The MacKay Bridge was also temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler became stuck. The truck eventually made its way off the bridge, allowing traffic to flow again in both directions, according to Halifax Harbour Bridges.

Halifax Transit, meanwhile, put their buses on snow plans. Transit users were encouraged to check ahead to find out whether their route was on detour. More than half of the fleet was running at least 20 minutes late in the evening.

On Twitter, people living in HRM shared photos of other multiple-vehicle collisions happening outside their windows.

