Province adds $900K to fund that helps first-responder organizations buy gear

Jamie Juteau hasn't even been chief of the Windsor Fire Department for a year yet, but already he knows what a difference it makes getting funding help wherever he can.

That's why he and his colleagues celebrated an announcement Tuesday that the Nova Scotia government would add $900,000 to a fund that helps fire departments and ground search and rescue organizations with the purchase of new equipment.

Juteau and his department will get $17,000 of the $1.4 million that's going to 80 organizations with eligible purchases. While that might not seem like much money, having the help to purchase new fire hoses and self-contained breathing apparatus makes a big difference, he said.

Safety standards continue to increase, and Juteau said that increases the demands on departments to make sure they have what they need to answer calls and keep firefighters safe.

"[The funding] allows me to have that stuff upgraded earlier for the safety of the firefighters and without a burden to the council next year when I have to come and do a big bulk purchase," he said in an interview at the fire station in Windsor.

"So it's a win on several different fronts for us."

Jamie Juteau is chief of the Windsor Fire Department. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

The emergency services provider fund is worth $500,000, and can cover up to 75 per cent of the cost of a purchase, topping out at $20,000. But in recent years the province has topped the fund up to $1 million to answer the level of demand.

Municipal Affairs Minister Chuck Porter said the "unprecedented" level of requests the fund received this year has him thinking the budget needs to be permanently increased. The extra money this year means no eligible project is being turned down.

"We know the need that is out there," said Porter. "I'm going to look at the program in general and if we determine there's an ask in that for a bigger budget line item, I'll ask."

Juteau said the funding and equipment challenges his department faces are similar to their colleagues across the province. It's why having the fund as an option to tap into is so important, he said.

In making the announcement, Premier Stephen McNeil told a group of assembled firefighters the increased funding commitment was an easy decision for his government.

"It pales in comparison to the commitment you make to us every day."