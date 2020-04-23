Health authority launches support for first responders after N.S. shootings

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has launched a new service to support first responders impacted by the Nova Scotia shootings.

First Responders Assist "will offer short-term counselling and supportive services, including follow up if needed, for first responders and their families impacted by the tragedies of April 18 and 19," according to a news release from the health authority.

The release said the service was made in collaboration with the health authority's Mental Health and Addictions Program and the Nova Scotia Operational Stress Injury Clinic.

At least 22 people — including RCMP officer Cst. Heidi Stevenson — were killed last weekend after a gunman went on a 13-hour rampage through at least 16 crime scenes spread over 90 kilometres.

The release said first responders and their family members can access the service by calling a toll-free line, which is staffed 24/7. A health-care provider can give them immediate assistance and connect them with counselling and supportive services.

The health authority said it can connect with people using telephone and video support. They can also arrange in-person appointments for people who need them, while "following public health pandemic protocols to keep everyone safe."

First responders and their families can access First Responders Assist by calling 1-888-429-8167.

For anyone else seeking mental health support during this time, here are resources available to Nova Scotians.

