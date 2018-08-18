'Giving our thanks': First responders in Nova Scotia honoured at event

Hundreds gathered in Lower Sackville, N.S., Saturday to give thanks to first responders across the province.

The First Responders Association of Nova Scotia hosted First Responders Appreciation Day just one week after a shooting in Fredericton that killed two police officers and two civilians.

"It's tough when the first responders community loses two members just like that," said David Wilson, director of the First Responders Association of Nova Scotia.

"I think this day just adds to the importance of showing our appreciation and giving our thanks to those who put a uniform on and really protect us every day."

Uniformed police officers, paramedics and firefighters attended the event alongside family members and the community. Police cars, ambulances and a fire truck were opened up to the public who had the opportunity to sit inside and even make the sirens go off.

The event was planned months before the Fredericton shooting, but the message of being thankful for the first responders who put their lives on the line every day seemed timely. There was a moment of silence to honour the two fallen police officers, constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello.

Kevin Davison, country music artist, paramedic and volunteer firefighter, performs his song When Those Sirens are Gone at the event in Lower Sackville, N.S. (Jenny Cowley/CBC)

Wilson said it's important for the community to recognize the struggles that first responders can go through.

"The men and women who put a uniform on and do the work of first responders give up a lot," he said. "There's a lot of scars that happen when you are a first responder, and you see the things that you see throughout your career.

"This is just a small way of hopefully having the community say we recognize that, and we want to thank them and show our appreciation."

A book of condolences was placed at the entrance to the event and garnered hundreds of signatures. It will be delivered to the Fredericton police station.

An RCMP officer attends First Responders Appreciation Day. (Jenny Cowley/CBC)

Saturday also marked the regimental funeral honouring Burns and Costello.

"Our hearts go out not only to the first responders and their families, but also the civilians who lost their lives," said Wilson.

Kevin Davison is no stranger to the threats that come with the job of being a first responder. The volunteer firefighter and paramedic recently won the East Coast Music Award for video of the year for his song When Those Sirens Are Gone, which is about living with PTSD.

There was a book of condolences for fallen Fredericton police officers Robb Costello and Sara Burns. (Jenny Cowley/CBC)

"It's near and dear to my heart," he said. "I wrote it for myself, but it turns out that everybody uses that song for healing."

Davison said he's happy the event took place.

"It's hard a lot of the time to get thank yous from people, and it's not [the] people's fault. It's always a hustle bustle kind of job, so to get that recognition here today is great," he said.

