First Pride parade coming to Nova Scotia's South Shore

Residents of Nova Scotia's South Shore are gearing up for the area's first Pride parade , which is being held in the town of Bridgewater on July 9.

Lunenburg County Pride is organizing the parade, with individuals, organizations and businesses able to register to walk in the event.

Shelley McCorriston, a founding member of Lunenburg County Pride, expects the parade will be an emotional experience for her.

Shelley McCorriston is a founding member and the former chair of Lunenburg County Pride. (Submitted by Shelley McCorriston)

McCorriston grew up in the area at a time where she says there wasn't a lot of information about the LGBTQ community.

"I know I'm going to probably shed a tear, like when we're there because it's such a huge thing for me," she said of the parade.

Steve Ellis, chair of Lunenburg County Pride, says it's been a lot of work to organize the parade for the first time, especially because the organization is a small one.

However, he says "it's something that's very enjoyable because you really get to see the community spirit."

Steve Ellis is the current chair of Lunenburg County Pride. (Submitted by Steve Ellis)

The parade starts at 2 p.m. AT. Ellis says the route, which begins at the Bridgewater NSCC campus, will have areas that are accessible.

"It's a gradual downhill [from NSCC], with various areas where people can come in and watch," he said, "and then the latter part of the parade is on completely flat ground and there's several areas of entry where people who have mobility issues … can stop and enjoy the parade."

Ellis says people registering for the parade also have the option to be in a vehicle if they are not able to walk.

Safety concerns and community

While she's excited for the parade, McCorriston says there have been safety concerns for community members and the performers they've hired, in light of rising backlash in Canada against the LGBTQ community.

"We aren't in the best climate in my opinion right now, to be out and queer," she said. "It does feel a little bit like we're going backwards in many areas, even though I do think the general progression will be forward over time."

She says Lunenburg County Pride intends to have a police presence at certain events.

For Ellis, the parade is a chance to strengthen community spirit.

"I'm hoping that these things will … bleed into daily life for people to realize that Pride exists outside of Halifax, and here we are in Lunenburg County," he said.

In addition to the parade, Lunenburg County Pride will be holding events from July 9 to 15, including a senior social and a drag queen story time. The organization will release more details on its social media pages .

