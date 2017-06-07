The preliminary phase begins today of an inquiry into what led former soldier Lionel Desmond to kill his wife, mother and daughter before turning the gun on himself in January 2017.

Today's proceedings in Guysborough, N.S., mark just the beginning of what will likely be a lengthy search for answers. People interested in participating in the inquiry will make applications before a judge, and the inquiry will hear from its first witness in September.

What happened before the deaths?

Lionel Desmond, 33, served in Afghanistan in 2007 with the 2nd battalion Royal Canadian Regiment's India company. That tour was among the most bloody of the Canadian military's combat mission, with dozens of casualties as the Taliban ramped up their guerrilla campaign.

Relatives and former comrades have described him as friendly and funny before he headed overseas. But he returned with a very different personality, according to his own social media posts and friends and family.

For nearly ten years, he sought help battling symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. He spent months at a rehabilitation centre in Montreal before the killings.

Shanna Desmond (with her daughter, Aaliyah) graduated as a registered nurse in May 2016. (Facebook)

On Jan. 1, 2017, Desmond drove to St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., seeking mental health help. The next morning he left the hospital.

On Jan. 3, 2017, Lionel Desmond's body was discovered along with the bodies of his mother Brenda, 52, his wife Shanna, 31, and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah at their home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S. Police say all died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Fatality inquiry will not assign blame

The inquiry will probe many aspects of the support systems available to Desmond before his death, including whether he had access to mental health services, whether he should have been able to obtain a firearms license, and whether health care providers who treated him were trained to recognize occupational stress injuries.

Unlike a public inquiry, which traditionally can make findings of legal responsibility, a fatality inquiry ends with recommendations contained in a report.

Adam Rodgers is the lawyer representing the estate of Lionel Desmond, through his personal representative, Lionel's sister, Cassandra Desmond. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

"The commissioner won't be doing any findings of fault as part of the inquiry," said Adam Rodgers, a lawyer acting on behalf of the estate of Lionel Desmond through his personal representative, his sister.

"It's really just answers to those sort of bigger questions."

Those answers likely won't come for at least a year.

