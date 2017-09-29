First Nations student reflects on importance of Orange Shirt Day

As Orange Shirt Day gets underway in Nova Scotia schools on Thursday, one First Nations teen says he hopes staff and students acknowledge the day with in-depth conversations.

Orange Shirt Day was created by Phyllis Jack Webstad, a residential school survivor, to honour Indigenous children who were taken from their families and sent to residential schools across Canada.

It's typically held on Sept. 30, but schools will be closed on Friday to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which was established as a federal and provincial holiday last year.

"I'm really taking it as a day of remembrance," Eli Rowe, a Grade 11 student at Parkview Education Centre in Bridgewater, told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Eli Rowe, who is Anishinaabe and Mi'kmaw, is a Grade 11 student at Parkview Education Centre in Bridgewater. (CBC Kids News)

Rowe, who is Anishinaabe and Mi'kmaw, appeared in a panel about Orange Shirt Day for CBC Kids News earlier this month.

He spoke with host Portia Clark about the importance of the day and what it means to him.

Their conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Today is Orange Shirt Day. Tell me a little bit about what you'd like to see happen in your school today, but into the future as well.

Well today, I'd love to see just at least a simple acknowledgement. I'd love to see some fellow students wearing the orange shirt, and I maybe hope to see some teachers talking about it more in depth to their students.

What's happened in past years on Orange Shirt Day?

Sometimes there have been assemblies to talk about it. This year, I don't think that's happening. I know one teacher is doing a thing about intergenerational trauma, which I've talked to him about, and I think there is a Mi'kmaw co-ordination person here and they might be doing a smudging, talking with Indigenous students, things like that.

When you had that conversation about intergenerational trauma with the teacher, how did it feel for you, Eli?

It felt very personal. My grandmother was a residential school survivor, so I have first-hand experience of such things.

Listen to the full interview here:

Information Morning - NS 6:14 Hear about one Indigenous teen's hopes for Orange Shirt Day CBC Kids News brought together a group of Indigenous teens for a video about what they'd like to see happen in classrooms and schools on Orange Shirt Day. Eli Rowe was part of that panel. He's Anishnaabe and Mi'kmaw, and a student at Parkview Education Centre in Bridgewater.

Are you happy to be included in those conversations, even though it is a little bit difficult?

I am glad. Something that I've always preached is — when talking about Indigenous subjects — talk to somebody of the culture, so I'm so happy that people are doing that here in my school.

You mentioned in the video for CBC Kids News that a teacher asked students to talk about some of the positive aspects of residential school. How did that feel?

A mix of confusion and rage, frankly, because personally, I really don't think that there were any good qualities of it, and I had mentioned in the panel, it's contributing to a genocide and I can't think of anything good about that.

Were you able to mention that to someone? Do you think that will come up again at your school or we've moved past that?

I don't think it'll come up again. I know some Indigenous students, my cousin actually reported it. I think it's been taken out of the school circulation by now.

Watch the full panel discussion here:

Are there things that you'd like your classmates to know about what it's like to be Indigenous in Canada today? Or maybe even being Indigenous in a Nova Scotia school?

Well, I just moved here [Bridgewater] not that long ago from Halifax, and things here are wildly different than in the city. I find here it's a bit more relaxed. People can have more of an open mind, which [is] not really what you would expect, but it's not a bad thing.

For Orange Shirt Day, what will you be reflecting on? I'm sure that your grandmother will be in your thoughts.

Absolutely, yes, and not only my grandmother, but my mother, other family members, people in my immediate family, extended family. People that have suffered through residential schools.

I'm really taking it as a day of remembrance.

MORE TOP STORIES