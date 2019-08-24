N.S. woman completes gruelling French bike race

Micheline McWhirter is kicking up her weary feet in Paris after cycling 1,200 kilometres through France in an event that must be completed within 90 hours.

An accomplished cyclist and runner, she's the first Nova Scotia woman to complete the race known as Paris-Brest-Paris.

Many people didn't complete the ride this year because of a strong, persistent headwind, she said.

McWhirter finished in just over 77 hours and 19 minutes.

"With the headwind and the hills and lack of sleep, it really takes a toll on your body. So you have to have mental strength to get through it," she said.

It takes two years to qualify for the ride, she said.

Micheline McWhirter says she is enjoying the rest of her time in Paris. (CBC)

She wanted to take on the challenge in her 50th year.

"The people that know me know that I don't rest. I never take it easy," McWhirter said.

"It felt really special."

