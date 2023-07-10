First Lunenburg County Pride parade a 'phenomenal' success, say organizers

Organizers said Sunday's pride parade in Bridgewater, N.S., "exceeded any expectations."

Steve Ellis, chair of Lunenburg County Pride, said there were 43 entries in the parade which was more than they anticipated when they began planning the event.

"There were hundreds and hundreds of people lining the parade route to watch and they came from all over," Ellis said.

Some came down from the valley ... people came from Halifax. So just phenomenal. It's truly wonderful. I'm still on a Cloud 9."

A float taking part in the Lunenburg County pride festival. (Katy Parsons/CBC)

The group was founded as Lunenburg Pride, Ellis said, and the name was changed to include other pride organizations in the county.

The group had a week of events for its first pride week in Lunenburg in 2022 but not a parade.

Ellis said Bridgewater was chosen for the first parade because it is known as the hub of the South Shore.

Steve Ellis is the current chair of Lunenburg County Pride. (Submitted by Steve Ellis)

The town already had a pre-established parade route for the annual Santa Claus parade, Ellis said.

Ellis said his group had excellent cooperation in planning the event from the town and the Bridgewater police service.

The Town of Bridgewater put floats in the parade and the town council and staff marched in the parade wearing specially made T-shirts, he said.

Representatives of Petite Queer Pride took part in the Lunenburg County pride parade on Sunday. (Katy Parsons/CBC)

Lunenburg County Pride treasurer Shelley McCorriston said Sunday's parade was a huge undertaking for a small volunteer board but the parade exceeded their wildest expectations.

She said everyone came out for the parade with smiles and happy faces and expressed gratitude for the event.

"I think it's really important to move those large scale events like pride parades into more rural communities where that exposure isn't as prevalent," McCorriston said.

"We have a very, very large community of 2S LGBTQIA+ individuals here and they deserve to see that representation as well.

Shelley McCorriston is a founding member and the former chair of Lunenburg County Pride. (Submitted by Shelley McCorriston)

Before the parade, organizers said they were putting measures in place because of concerns about the safety and security of participants.

Ellis said organizers checked with town officials, police and people on floats throughout the parade and there were no reports of any trouble.

McCorriston said she did not hear about "a moment of hate during the entire parade."

One of the floats taking part in the pride parade in Bridgewater. (Katy Parsons/CBC)

The parade kicked off a week of events that include pride flags being raised throughout the county on Tuesday, a comedy show in Bridgewater on Thursday and dog pride show in Gold River on Saturday.

According to Ellis, pride celebrations will be an annual event for the county but details are yet to be worked out.

And even as questions hang over arrangements for pride celebrations in Halifax this year, McCorriston says everyone is welcome to enjoy the pride celebrations in Lunenburg County.

The first Lunenburg County pride parade was held in Bridgewater on Sunday. (Katy Parsons/CBC)

"All events [are] open to everybody across the province, across Canada, across the globe," she said.

"If you are coming as an LGBTQ+ or ally, you are welcome at our events. No hate, but you are welcome to spread the love with us and enjoy in our festivities."

