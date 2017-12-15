First COVID-19 cases detected in Nova Scotia First Nation

Two cases of COVID-19 have been found in Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia's northern health zone. It's the first time the coronavirus has been detected on a First Nation in Atlantic Canada.

Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack told CBC News he found out about the cases Wednesday afternoon. When asked if he was concerned, his answer was "yes and no."

"We didn't want to get it — nobody does, of course — but it happened, so I think if we plan accordingly and take the proper steps, we'll push right through it," he said.

There is little information about the two cases, or how they may have contracted the coronavirus, but Sack said they are self-isolating. He asked that people respect their privacy and not try to find out who they are.

"I don't want anybody to feel like they're alienated or whatnot. Nobody goes out looking for it," he said. "I just hope the people that did get it do their part, self-isolate and don't jeopardize anyone else's health."

Sipekne'katik is the second-largest Mi'kmaw band in Nova Scotia and has approximately 1,244 members living in the community, according to its website. A further 1,344 members reside outside of the community.

Sack said access to health care in Sipekne'katik is "very good," and the First Nation has its own health centre with doctors, nurses and dentists.

Chief Sack is asking people to continue following public health protocols. (CBC)

He urged that members continue to follow public health protocols by masking, sanitizing, and avoiding large gatherings and non-essential travel.

According to Indigenous Services Canada, as of Dec. 1, there have been 4,069 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in First Nations in Canada, the majority of which are in the Prairie provinces.

As of Wednesday evening, those numbers have not been updated to reflect the cases in Sipekne'katik.

MORE TOP STORIES