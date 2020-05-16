Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine trials approved for Halifax university

The first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement during his daily remarks on Saturday.

The trials will take place at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University, in Halifax.

"Research and development take time, and must be done right. But this is encouraging news," Trudeau said.

The National Research Council will be working with the manufacturers so that if these vaccine trials are successful, the vaccine can be produced and distributed "here at home," he said.

