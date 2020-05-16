Skip to Main Content
Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine trials approved for Halifax university

The first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trials will take place at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University in Halifax. The National Research Council will work with the manufacturers so the vaccine can be produced and distributed “here at home.”

A laboratory technician is seen at the Inselspital Universitaetsspital Bern university hospital during researches for a vaccine against the COVID-19 in Bern, Switzerland, on April 22. (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement during his daily remarks on Saturday.

The trials will take place at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University, in Halifax.

"Research and development take time, and must be done right. But this is encouraging news," Trudeau said.

The National Research Council will be working with the manufacturers so that if these vaccine trials are successful, the vaccine can be produced and distributed "here at home," he said.

