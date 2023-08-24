N.S. names first African Nova Scotian chief judge

Nova Scotia has a new chief judge of the provincial court. Perry F. Borden, 51, will take over from Pamela Williams who's held the post for the last ten years.

Judge Borden is the first African Nova Scotian to hold the position.

He is from north-end Halifax and graduated with a law degree from Dalhousie's Schulich School of Law in 2002. He was named a Queen's counsel in 2020. Prior to his appointment to the bench in 2020, Borden was a senior Crown attorney in the Halifax area and served as president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys Association. In 2019, he led the association in a somewhat-acrimonious battle with the government over wages .

As a lawyer, Borden worked to improve access to justice and legal services for historically marginalized groups, serving on the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society racial equity committee.

In the chief judge position, he will be responsible for scheduling court sittings, assigning judges and hearing cases. The chief judge also oversees justices of the peace.

Borden also inherits some issues from Williams who spoke of the stresses judges are facing during her last weeks in office.

Williams advocacy put her at odds with Justice Minister Brad Johns.

Borden officially assumes his new role on Sunday.

