Skip to Main Content
Firefighters snuff out flames at Spryfield home
Nova Scotia·New

Firefighters snuff out flames at Spryfield home

Halifax Fire says they were able to knock down flames at a home on Tartan Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The four people who were inside the home at the time managed to get out safely and crews also managed to save a couple of cats.

4 people got out safely, crews also managed to rescue 'a couple of cats,' district chief says

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said flames were coming out through the window when they arrived. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Halifax firefighters snuffed out flames at a home in Spryfield on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house on Tartan Avenue at 2:35 p.m. AT.

"Crews arrived fairly quickly, were faced with heavy fire conditions out of the front window and made a fast attack on the fire," said Brad Connors, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency's district chief.

Four people were at home at the time of the fire: two adults and two teens. Connors said they managed to get out of the house safely. He said paramedics are checking them out as a precaution.

District Chief Brad Connors said four people managed to get out of the home safely. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

In addition to the people in the home, there were also some animals.

"The crews did rescue a couple of cats from the residence who I believe are OK at this time, but I can't confirm that," Connors said.

He said investigators would be at the scene later in the day to see if they can determine the cause of the fire.

With files from Mark Crosby

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now