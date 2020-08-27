Firefighters snuff out flames at Spryfield home
4 people got out safely, crews also managed to rescue 'a couple of cats,' district chief says
Halifax firefighters snuffed out flames at a home in Spryfield on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the house on Tartan Avenue at 2:35 p.m. AT.
"Crews arrived fairly quickly, were faced with heavy fire conditions out of the front window and made a fast attack on the fire," said Brad Connors, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency's district chief.
Four people were at home at the time of the fire: two adults and two teens. Connors said they managed to get out of the house safely. He said paramedics are checking them out as a precaution.
In addition to the people in the home, there were also some animals.
"The crews did rescue a couple of cats from the residence who I believe are OK at this time, but I can't confirm that," Connors said.
He said investigators would be at the scene later in the day to see if they can determine the cause of the fire.
With files from Mark Crosby