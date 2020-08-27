Firefighters snuff out flames at Spryfield home

Halifax firefighters snuffed out flames at a home in Spryfield on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house on Tartan Avenue at 2:35 p.m. AT.

"Crews arrived fairly quickly, were faced with heavy fire conditions out of the front window and made a fast attack on the fire," said Brad Connors, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency's district chief.

Four people were at home at the time of the fire: two adults and two teens. Connors said they managed to get out of the house safely. He said paramedics are checking them out as a precaution.

District Chief Brad Connors said four people managed to get out of the home safely. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

In addition to the people in the home, there were also some animals.

"The crews did rescue a couple of cats from the residence who I believe are OK at this time, but I can't confirm that," Connors said.

He said investigators would be at the scene later in the day to see if they can determine the cause of the fire.

