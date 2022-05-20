Firefighters responding to scrapyard fire in Dartmouth

Officials say a fire at a scrapyard in the Burnside industrial park in Dartmouth, N.S., that began late Friday morning is contained but not under control.

By around noon, about a dozen trucks had arrived to douse the fire that spread to a pile of crushed cars. Firefighters will likely be on the scene for several more hours, officials say.

The fire is letting off what sounds like explosions as hydraulics overheat and burst, according to a fire official.

Police said nobody has been injured. Akerley Boulevard is closed to traffic between Mosher Drive and Windmill Road, and police are advising commuters to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Halifax Fire Deputy Chief Roy Hollett said nearby residents should stay indoors with their windows closed and turn off any air exchange units to avoid being affected by the smoke.

He said commuters should avoid the Burnside area, adding the smoke should be dispersed by 10 p.m.

An emergency alert has been issued for the area.

Roy said Halifax Water is working to contain runoff from the pile, which could contain residue from the pile of cars.

Police are on scene assisting firefighters on Dawn Drive in Dartmouth. (Jack Julian/CBC)

Derrick Chatterton was loading his truck nearby when he saw the smoke and heard what sounded like explosions.

"The smoke just started billowing more," he said. "So we got one of our guys from the shop to call 911."

He said the smoke started coming into the shop where he works on Moore Road and he and his co-workers closed the doors and windows.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

