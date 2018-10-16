New
Halifax firefighters respond to Bilby Street building fire
Firefighters were called to the scene at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The building was empty and no one was injured.
Fire at Bilby Street and Gottingen Street, police advised people to avoid area
Firefighters are at the scene of a vacant building on fire at Bilby Street near Gottingen Street in north-end Halifax.
Halifax Fire was called to the scene after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
No one was injured.
Although the fire is knocked out, firefighters are still at the scene investigating to determine a cause.
Police are assisting firefighters at the scene and advised people to avoid the area.