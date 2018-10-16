Skip to Main Content
Halifax firefighters respond to Bilby Street building fire
Firefighters were called to the scene at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The building was empty and no one was injured.

CBC News ·
Firefighters at Bilby Street structure fire. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)

Firefighters are at the scene of a vacant building on fire at Bilby Street near Gottingen Street in north-end Halifax.

Halifax Fire was called to the scene after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured.

Although the fire is knocked out, firefighters are still at the scene investigating to determine a cause.

Police are assisting firefighters at the scene and advised people to avoid the area.

