2 rescued from Kings County lake after canoe overturns

Two people were rescued from the water by Kentville and New Minas firefighters on Friday evening after their canoe overturned on Gaspereau Lake in Kings County.

The two adults were hypothermic after being in the water for about an hour before they were located. They were taken to hospital by EHS.

Randy Hill, the deputy chief of the Kenvtville Volunteer Fire Department, told CBC News his department received a call just before 7 p.m. on Friday that there were two people in the lake after their canoe overturned.

Hill declined to give any details about the people in the water.

The New Minas fire department brought two watercraft to the scene. (Ian Swinamer)

One was able to call 911 from the water on a cellphone.

Hill said the Kentville fire department responded with a rescue team along with mutual aid from the New Minas fire department, which arrived at the scene with two watercraft.

Hill said the two people calling for help could be heard from the shore.

Rescuers went out toward the middle of the lake and found the people in the water behind some islands.

Operator stayed on the line

Hill said the 911 operator stayed on the line with the person who had called and encouraged them to keep shouting so the teams could locate them.

"It's lucky they had a cellphone," Hill said.

Hill said water rescues are not common in the area.

