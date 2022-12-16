Firefighters investigating after blaze engulfs home near Amherst

Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed a house in a rural area southeast of Amherst early Friday morning.

They were called to the property on Pumping Station Road in Brookdale at around 5:15 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames.

"When the alarm came in, we were told everyone was out of the house," Fire Chief Greg Jones said in a news release. "When we arrived on scene that was confirmed. No one was injured."

It took more than 90 minutes to put out the flames, the release said.

MORE TOP STORIES