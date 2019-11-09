Firefighters battle 'stubborn' blaze by train tracks in Halifax

A large fire at a shed by railway tracks on Chisholm Avenue kept Halifax firefighters busy Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the scene at 5:05 p.m. As of 7:20 p.m., there were about 30 firefighters on scene.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said there was no one in the building in the west-end structure at the time crews arrived and no injuries reported.

"It's just going to be a stubborn fire that's going to take several hours to extinguish," said District Chief Brad Connors.

Connors said there are several large fuel storage tanks near the structure, which is believed to have been an old train maintenance facility.

He said the tanks weren't causing problems for firefighters, but they were watching it.

He said the fire is being fought defensively, meaning no firefighters are going inside the building.

"If the fire progresses and engulfs the whole building, we will just change our strategy and try to protect those fuel tanks the best we can," he said.

A large cloud of smoke at the scene could be seen from Dartmouth. Closer to the scene, the smell of smoke was heavy in the air.

The flames attracted dozens of onlookers behind the Joseph Howe Superstore.

The cause of the fire is not known.

