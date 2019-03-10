Skip to Main Content
Firefighter from Truro critically injured during training

A firefighter from the Truro Fire Service suffered significant injuries during a training exercise at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School Saturday.

A firefighter was seriously injured during training on Saturday in Waverley, N.S. (mat277/Shutterstock)

A firefighter from Truro suffered significant injuries during a training exercise Saturday at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley, N.S.

The man is in his late 20s and works for the Truro Fire Services. He remains in hospital in critical condition, said Blois Currie, the department's fire chief.

Currie said he and other members of the department have been at the hospital since Saturday and are trying to offer support to the man's family.

The incident happened during a routine training session and the Department of Labour is investigating what happened, he said. 

The fire school released a statement saying the firefighter received immediate medical attention on site before EHS took him to hospital. 

Currie and the Nova Scotia Firefighters School declined to release further information about the incident citing the ongoing investigation.

