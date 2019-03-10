Firefighter from Truro critically injured during training

A firefighter from Truro suffered significant injuries during a training exercise Saturday at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley, N.S.

The man is in his late 20s and works for the Truro Fire Services. He remains in hospital in critical condition, said Blois Currie, the department's fire chief.

Currie said he and other members of the department have been at the hospital since Saturday and are trying to offer support to the man's family.

The incident happened during a routine training session and the Department of Labour is investigating what happened, he said.

Our members thoughts are with the young firefighter who was seriously injured yesterday <a href="https://twitter.com/NSFireSchool?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NSFireSchool</a> We hope the firefighter makes a speedy and full recovery. —@BHFB

The fire school released a statement saying the firefighter received immediate medical attention on site before EHS took him to hospital.

Currie and the Nova Scotia Firefighters School declined to release further information about the incident citing the ongoing investigation.

