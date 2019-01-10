Skip to Main Content
Fire aboard container ship in middle of Atlantic now under control

A fire burning aboard a Halifax-bound container ship for more than a week is under control according to a statement from Hapag-Lloyd, the company which owns the ship.

Company says not yet possible to say how much damage the ship and the cargo sustained

CBC News ·
The Yantian Express at Halifax's Fairview Cove container terminal in 2015. (Mac Mackay/Shipfax)

Hapag-Lloyd, a German company based in Hamburg, has not provided details about the extent of damage, the cause of the fire or what the 320-metre Yantian Express is carrying.

The ship is currently being slowly towed to Halifax, its original destination. Hapag-Lloyd said in the news release that it was not yet possible to say how much damage the ship and the cargo sustained in the week-long fire. 

The company said on Wednesday evening five crew members went back aboard the container ship which was about 1,300 kilometres from Halifax. 

There were about two-dozen crew members aboard when the fire was discovered Jan. 3. Many were subsequently evacuated to other ships. 

Two tugboats are currently assisting the cargo ship with a third tugboat expected to intercept the convoy on Sunday. 

