Fire aboard container ship in middle of Atlantic now under control

A fire burning aboard a Halifax-bound container ship for more than a week has been brought under control, according to a statement from the company which owns the ship.

Hapag-Lloyd, a German company based in Hamburg, has not provided details about the extent of damage, the cause of the fire or what the 320-metre Yantian Express is carrying.

The ship is currently being slowly towed to Halifax, its original destination. Hapag-Lloyd said in the news release that it was not yet possible to say how much damage the ship and the cargo sustained in the week-long fire.

The company said on Wednesday evening five crew members went back aboard the container ship which was about 1,300 kilometres from Halifax.

There were about two-dozen crew members aboard when the fire was discovered Jan. 3. Many were subsequently evacuated to other ships.

Two tugboats are currently assisting the cargo ship with a third tugboat expected to intercept the convoy on Sunday.